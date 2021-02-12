Sri Lanka confirms 773 more Covid-19 recoveries

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 773 patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 66,984.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Giriulla Treatment Centre (73), Hambantota District General Hospital (49), Punanai Treatment Centre (46), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (46), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (35), Warakapola Base Hospital (33) and Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (33).

A total of 73,116 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far. Meanwhile, 5,753 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 379.