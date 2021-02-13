Few showers possible in three provinces

Few showers possible in three provinces

February 13, 2021   09:41 am

-

Department of Meteorology says a few showers can be expected in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere in the island.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories