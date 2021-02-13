-

Sri Lanka reported 428 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (February 13), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Thereby, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 74,484.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has reached 67,831.

However, 6,269 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Meanwhile the death toll due to the virus in the country stands at 384.