865 more discharged after recovery from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health says that another 865 patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 68,696.

A total of 74,852 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 5,766 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 390.