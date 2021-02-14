Coronavirus: 801 new positive cases within the day

-

Sri Lanka registered 444 new positive cases of COVID-19 today (February 14) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 801.

Department of Government Information says the new infections are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The new development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 75,654.

According to COVID-19 figures, 6,568 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 68,696.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 390 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.