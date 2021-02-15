Fairly heavy falls expected in some areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, and Southern provinces during the evening or night today (15).

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttlam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Puttlam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.