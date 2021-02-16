Channa Jayasumana appointed Acting Health Minister

February 16, 2021   01:50 pm

Prof. Channa Jayasumana has been appointed as the Acting Cabinet Minister of Health, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

He is also the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

In the meantime, State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe was appointed as the State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs.

They were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (February 16), the PMD said further.

