Sri Lanka records 353 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka reported 353 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (16), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 76,781.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 70,429 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 5,949 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 403 deaths from the virus so far.