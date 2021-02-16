Coronavirus: 756 positive cases confirmed today

-

Sri Lanka has registered 463 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (February 16), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 756 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 77,184.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 70,429 earlier today, as 1,018 more patients regained health.

However, 6,352 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 403 at present.