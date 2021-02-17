Sri Lanka reports 344 more coronavirus cases

-

Sri Lanka has registered 344 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (February 17), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 713 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 77,897.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 71,176 earlier today, as 747 more patients regained health.

However, 6,312 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 409 at present.