Showers or thundershowers likely in four provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers may also occur in Eastern coastal areas. However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Galle can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

The wave height can be increased up to (2-2.5) m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas have been requested to be vigilant in this regard.