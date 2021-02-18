-

Sri Lanka reported 258 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (February 18), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 78,164.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 71,823 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 5,919 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 422 deaths from the virus so far.