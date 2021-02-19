Sri Lankas Covid-19 figures up by 248 new cases

February 19, 2021   06:17 pm

Sri Lanka reported 248 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (February 19), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 78,668.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has reached 72,566.

However, 5,672 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile the death toll due to the virus in the country stands at 430.

