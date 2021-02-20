Sri Lanka reports 271 more coronavirus cases

-

Sri Lanka has registered 271 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (February 20), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 528 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 79,480.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 73,456 earlier today, as 890 more patients regained health.

However, 5,589 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 435 at present.