2-meter high sea waves expected in coastal areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night today (21).

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places, according to the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers will occur in Eastern, Northern, North-central, and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttlam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Galle can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

The wave height can be increased up to 2.0 m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mullaitivu via Hambantota, Pottuvil, and Trincomalee.

The naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.