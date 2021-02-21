Sri Lanka reports 254 new coronavirus cases

February 21, 2021   06:09 pm

Sri Lanka reported 254 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (21), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 79,734.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 74,299 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 5,000 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 435 deaths from the virus so far.

