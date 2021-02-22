Fairly heavy rains in several areas

-

Showers at times will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern and North-central provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph in the deep and shallow sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttlam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttlam and from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.