447 more recover from coronavirus

February 25, 2021   03:40 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 447 patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 76,961.

A total of 81,467 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 4,049 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 457.

