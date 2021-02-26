-

The Ministry of Health says that another 664 patients who were previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 77,625.

According to the situation report of Epidemiology Unit, majority of the recoveries were reported from Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (66), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (50), Warakapola Base Hospital (46), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (45) and Kahawatte Treatment Centre (40).

A total of 81,933 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 3,849 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 459.