Coronavirus: 334 positive cases in total confirmed today

Sri Lanka has registered 177 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 08), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 334 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 86,039.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 82,513 earlier today, as 454 more patients regained health.

However, 3,024 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 507 at present.