Seven more bodies of COVID victims buried in Oddamavadi

-

Seven more bodies of individuals who had fallen victim to COVID-19 were buried at Oddamavadi in Batticaloa today (March 09), says Army Commander General Shavendra Silva.

The burials have been carried out by the Sri Lanka Army.

Accordingly, a total of 38 corpses infected with novel coronavirus have been buried since the policy on mandatory cremation was reversed last month.

On March 05, Sri Lanka began burials of COVID victims at Oddamavadi in Eastern Province.

The guidelines for the burial of COVID-19 victims were issued by the Director-General of Health Services on Wednesday (March 03).

Drafting of guidelines was completed after the committee of experts appointed to examine methods for disposal of COVID victims met on February 27.

In February, Sri Lanka reversed a controversial order which mandated the cremation of bodies of all those who fall victim to COVID-19.

The Extraordinary Gazette notification allowing the burial of COVID victims was published on February 25, amending the regulations made by the Minister of Health under Sections 2 and 3 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222).