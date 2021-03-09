Coronavirus: 304 positive cases in total confirmed today

-

Sri Lanka registered 149 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (March 02) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 304.

Department of Government Information says 283 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

Five others were detected from the prison cluster and the remaining 16 were identified as arrivals from foreign countries.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 86,343.

According to COVID-19 figures, 3,079 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 82,753.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 511 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.