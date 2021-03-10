Official website of Women Parliamentarians Caucus launched

-

The official website of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (https://slwpc.org/) was launched in Parliament today (March 09) in line with International Women’s Day.

Accordingly, the website was launched under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at the invitation of the chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

Leader of the House and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Goonewardene, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella and Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake were present at the launch ceremony.

Deputy Chairpersons of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation Dr. Seetha Arambepola and MP Rohini Kumari Wijeratne and MPs Geetha Kumarasinghe, Manjula Dissanayake, Diana Gamage, Kokila Gunawardena, Muditha Prishanthi, Rajika Wickramasinghe and the Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera also attended the event.