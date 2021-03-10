Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm expected in some areas

-

Showers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Galle can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.