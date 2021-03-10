Colombo HC issues warrants on Hirunika

-

The Colombo High Court issues warrant on former MP Hirunika Premachandra for not appearing before courts over the case on the abduction of a youth in 2015.

A 35-year-old man was abducted in 2015 at Baseline Road area in Dematagoda and assaulted by a group of individuals who had arrived in a Land Rover Defender which was allegedly owned by Premachandra.

The victim who was identified as a resident of Kolonnawa had been abducted on December 21, 2015.

Nine including Premachandra were charged over the abduction. However, the suspects excluding the former parliamentarian later admitted before the Colombo High Court to abducting the youth. They were sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment suspended for 12 years by the Colombo High Court.