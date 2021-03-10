COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka surpass 83,000
March 10, 2021 04:18 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 457 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 83,210.
A total of 2,622 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the country.
The tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 86,343 while the death toll stands at 511.