A total of 160 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 10) as the confirmed cases count reached 86,503.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 83,210 earlier today with 457 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,782 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 511 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.