Thundershowers expected in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Pottuvil, Hambantota, Galle and Colombo.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Negombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.