Hindus in Sri Lanka long lived in harmony with all ethnic groups - PM

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa adding his wishes for the Maha Sivarathri Festival stated that Hindus in Sri Lanka have a long tradition of living in harmony with all ethnic groups.

In his message, Premier Rajapaksa wished a meaningful and joyous Maha Sivarathri day for all those celebrating in Sri Lanka and around the world.

The full message by the Prime Minister:

“I take pleasure in greeting all those celebrating the Maha Sivarathri Festival in Sri Lanka and World over a blessed day.

Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka have a long tradition of living in harmony with all ethnic groups. Devotees of the Hindu faith will fast on the day of the festival as they believe that spiritual liberation will manifest through the fast.

They believe that fasting and engaging in holy rituals will lead to enriching their spiritual lives. They believe that observing a pure and holy fast will bless them with the spiritual strength of God.

I trust that the pure and holy fast of the Hindu devotees world over will be blessed by Lord Shiva and that all that is good and pure will come to pass.

May all the hopes of a prosperous future be fulfilled by the light of the lamps lit on the day of Maha Shivarathri.

May Maha Shivarathri be a meaningful and joyous day for all those celebrating in Sri Lanka and around the world!”