Coronavirus: 397 more patients return to health

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 397 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 83,958.

A total of 2,511 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

The tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 86,989 while the death toll stands at 520.