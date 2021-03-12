Coronavirus: 397 more patients return to health
March 12, 2021 03:51 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 397 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 83,958.
A total of 2,511 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the country.
The tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 86,989 while the death toll stands at 520.