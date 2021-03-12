297 COVID infections confirmed within the day

-

Sri Lanka registered 182 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (March 12) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 297.

Department of Government Information says 236 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

Six others were identified as arrivals from foreign countries and the remaining 55 were detected from the prison cluster.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 87,286.

According to COVID-19 figures, 2,803 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 83,958.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 525 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.