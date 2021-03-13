Afternoon thundershowers expected in parts of the island

-

A few showers can be expected in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be anticipated at some places in these areas.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.