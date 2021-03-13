Coronavirus: Recoveries count surpasses 84,000

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 295 patients who recovered from coronavirus have been discharged from medical care.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 84,253.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (31) and Kahawatte Treatment Centre (28).

A total of 2,508 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The tally of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country so far has climbed to 87,286. In the meantime, the death toll stands at 525.