A total of 142 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 14) as the confirmed cases count reached 87,742.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 84,648 earlier today with 395 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,568 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centers.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 526 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.