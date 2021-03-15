Thundershowers expected in several provinces

-

A few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, and Matale districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.