Confirmed COVID cases in Sri Lanka surpass 88,000

Confirmed COVID cases in Sri Lanka surpass 88,000

March 15, 2021   06:41 pm

-

A total of 178 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 15) as the confirmed cases count reached 88,085.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 84,969 earlier today with 321 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,589 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 527 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories