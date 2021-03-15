Confirmed COVID cases in Sri Lanka surpass 88,000

-

A total of 178 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 15) as the confirmed cases count reached 88,085.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 84,969 earlier today with 321 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,589 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 527 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.