Coronavirus: 248 new cases reported in total today

-

Sri Lanka has registered 70 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 15), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 248 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 88,155.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 84,969 earlier today, as 321 more patients regained health.

However, 2,659 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 532 at present.