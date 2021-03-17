Coronavirus: 354 more patients discharged upon recovery

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 354 patients who recovered from coronavirus have been discharged from medical care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 85,725.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (49) and Kopay Treatment Centre (33) and Warakapola Base Hospital (24).

A total of 2,265 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The tally of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country so far has climbed to 88,524. In the meantime, the death toll stands at 534.