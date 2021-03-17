-

Sri Lanka has registered 140 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 17), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 322 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 88,862.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 85,725 earlier today, as 354 more patients regained health.

However, 2,600 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 537 at present.