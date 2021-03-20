Downpours over 100mm possible in parts of the island

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

In the meantime, few showers will occur in Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts during the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.