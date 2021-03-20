Uptick in COVID figures as 158 people test positive

March 20, 2021   05:16 pm

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count saw an uptick today (March 20) as 158 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

With the new development, total novel coronavirus cases detected in the country have increased to 89,655.

Epidemiology Unit data showed that 2,645 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

However, 86,466 persons who were infected with the virus have been discharged so far, upon returning to health.

In the meantime, the death toll from the virus outbreak stands at 544.

