Coronavirus: 346 positive cases in total recorded today

Sri Lanka registered 188 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (March 20) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 346.

Department of Government Information says 323 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The remaining 23 were meanwhile detected from the prison cluster.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 89,843.

According to COVID-19 figures, 2,832 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 86,466.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 545 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.