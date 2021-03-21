Fairly heavy falls possible in some areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central, Southern, North-western, and North-central provinces during the evening or night today (March 21).

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces, and in Galle and Matara districts, as per the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers may occur in Eastern and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Western provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Winds will be northeasterly to easterly in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Batticaloa and winds will be variable in the direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times and the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.