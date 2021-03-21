Confirmed COVID cases in Sri Lanka surpass 90,000

-

A total of 177 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 21) as the confirmed cases count reached 90,023.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 86,759 earlier today with 293 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,719 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 545 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.