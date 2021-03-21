-

Sri Lanka has registered 165 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 21), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 342 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 90,200.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 86,759 earlier today, as 293 more patients regained health.

However, 2,895 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 546 at present.