Thundershowers expected in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas, it said.

Several spells of showers may occur in Uva province and in Hambanthota, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Batticaloa and winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.