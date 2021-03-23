Coronavirus: 274 positive cases in total recorded today

-

Sri Lanka has registered 99 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 22), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 274 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 90,514.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 87,058 earlier today, as 299 more patients regained health.

However, 2,905 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 551 at present.