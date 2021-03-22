Tamil Nadu leaders urge India to vote in favor of UN resolution against Sri Lanka

-

India’s DMK party president M. K. Stalin and other leaders on Sunday (March 22) urged Indian Central government leaders to support the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka.

Stalin, in a statement, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to take a pro-Sri Lanka stand while voting on the resolution.

Stalin said that Modi’s silence “has caused shockwaves to Tamils around the world and in Tamil Nadu” after Sri Lankan foreign secretary Jayanath Colombage had said that India would vote in support of his country.

“Union foreign minister Mr Jaisankar went to Sri Lanka. Mr Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held telephone talks but none of the press reports said that the talks discussed the resolution,” said Stalin.

He called for Modi to gather support from other member states in favor of the resolution.

“While Tamils are anxiously waiting for India’s position, it is painful that the BJP government has allowed the Sri Lankan foreign secretary to decide India’s stand. Nine-crore Tamils living across the world will never forgive them if Tamil’s interests are betrayed,” he added.

-Agencies