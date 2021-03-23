Fairly heavy rainfall above 75mm expected in some areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers may occur in Uva and Eastern provinces as well as in Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Kankesanturai, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.