Coronavirus: 248 more patients discharged upon recovery

The Ministry of Health says that another 248 patients who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 87,306.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Hambantota District General Hospital (30) and Wathupitiwela Treatment Centre (24).

A total of 90,514 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 2,657 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 551.